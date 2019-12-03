KLBK Midday Weather December 3, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Wind will remain at 10-15 mph this afternoon. It will be out of the southwest, which means warm air is going to return to west Texas. Highs are going to be higher than Monday, as most locations will be more than ten degrees above average. The average high for Lubbock is 57°, but we will actually reach a high of 68°. Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday thanks to a cold front. This front will be dropping high temperatures, but wind will actually drop to 5-10 mph. We’re barely going to be above the average tomorrow, with Lubbock making it to 59°.

