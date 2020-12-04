KLBK Midday Weather December 4, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Even though we saw the sunshine on Thursday, it was still a very chilly day. Today will see the wind stay from the west-northwest. Even with the wind in that direction, it will be a warmer afternoon. High pressure will be in control today, which means the air will be very dry. Skies will be sunny, with 5-10 mph wind. The high temperature is going to reach 55°. The average high for December 4 is 56°, so we will be just below average today. As we move into the weekend, clouds will be on the increase on Saturday afternoon. Wind will remain light, with the dry spell continuing. We’ll get a slightly warmer day, with the high making it to 56°.

