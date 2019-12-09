KLBK Midday Weather December 9, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloudy skies will linger through the day today. Wind will not be as bad as it was out there on Sunday. However, it will remain at 10-15 mph, with occasional gusts to 25 mph at times. High temperatures in Lubbock have been above average every day but December 1. We will still be above average today, before things change by tomorrow. The high temperature in Lubbock is going to make it to 58°. Clouds will begin to clear tomorrow afternoon and give way to sunny skies. Keep in mind that it will be a colder day on Tuesday. The high will only get to 46° on Tuesday afternoon. Wind will be sustained at 5-10 mph.

