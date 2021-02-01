KLBK Midday Weather February 1, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The month of January ended on a warm note, with above average highs three days in-a-row. The warm air will continue to stick around as we begin a new month today. Expect to see the west Texas wind sticking around all week as well. It will not be as bad as it was Saturday, but it will be very noticeable. The wind today will be from the south at 10-15 mph. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 61°. Tomorrow will still be mostly sunny. However, it will be very warm for this time of year. It will not feel remotely like winter at all. In fact, the high temperature is going to get to 70° for Lubbock. The wind will be at 15-20 mph from the south.

