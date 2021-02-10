KLBK Midday Weather February 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was very dreary, cloudy and it remained cold. Expect much of the same out there today. Fog was an issue this morning, with it freezing again on trees, power lines and some bridges and overpasses. The clouds will not give way to any sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be light which is good, or else it would feel even colder. Lubbock can expect a high temperature of only 32°. Overnight there will be some light freezing drizzle off the Caprock, so watch out for patchy slick spots tomorrow morning there. Otherwise, Thursday will see cloudy skies with more cold air. We’ll get fog in the morning and light wind in the afternoon. The high will make it to 39°.

