KLBK Midday Weather February 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold snap continued on Wednesday, as expected. In fact, the high temperature only made it to 28° officially in Lubbock. The record low high temperature is actually 21°, set back in 1986. So we we close to it being the coldest February 10 in Lubbock’s recorded history. Today will actually see most of the clouds clearing this afternoon. That will give way to mostly sunny skies. Don’t get too excited about that, because cold air will still be in place. The wind will only be at 5-10 mph and the high will only reach 37°. Obviously that is well below average. Friday is going to be another frigid day. We will start out with a low of 19°, with some fog and light snow/drizzle especially south of Lubbock. The afternoon is looking to be cloudy and breezy, with a high temperature of only 28°.

