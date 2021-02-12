KLBK Midday Weather February 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Arctic air mass has arrived in west Texas. Believe it, or not, we actually made it above freezing on Thursday in Lubbock! The official high was 36°. We’re not going to get above the freezing mark, or to 32° for that matter, from today until next Thursday! The coldest air Lubbock has seen since 1989 will be in place this weekend. We’re going to see some flurries possible this afternoon and evening, but aside from that, just cloudy and cold today with a high of only 21°. We’ll drop down to 13° by tomorrow morning. Saturday will be cloudy and very cold with a high of 22°. Snow begins late morning Sunday and will continue through about 1:00 am Monday. Accumulations of 2-4″ for Lubbock and 3-6″ off the Caprock. The high on Sunday will only be 12°, with a low temperature of -3° Monday morning.

