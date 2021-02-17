KLBK Midday Weather February 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Another day, another record low and record low high temperature in Lubbock. The record low for February 16 was 13°, most recently set in 1979. Lubbock dropped down to 5° Tuesday morning. The record for lowest high temperature was 27°, set in 1979. Lubbock only made it to 17° yesterday. Tuesday was the “warmest” day we’ve had since Saturday. Today will be even warmer. We’re going to see flurries at times, otherwise it will remain cloudy and cold with a high temperature of 21°. The record for lowest high temperature in Lubbock on February 17 is 22°. So it looks like another day where break a record low high. The record low is 0° today. It does not appear that we will get that cold. Tomorrow will see mostly sunny skies. Even though the high will get to 24°, there will be some melting of the snow thanks to the sunshine. So roads will be slick Thursday night and Friday morning.

