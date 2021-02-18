KLBK Midday Weather February 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had cold air again on Wednesday, but it was actually the warmest day we’ve seen since last Thursday when Lubbock officially got to 36°. Today will only be slightly warmer. We’re still going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with wind at 10-15 mph. Even though Lubbock will get to 25°, it will feel more like the upper teens with the wind in place. Friday will be the first time in more than a week that we will actually get above freezing! We’ll get to 32° early in the afternoon tomorrow. With the sunshine and no clouds, the high will make it to 46°. There will be melting going on tomorrow which will refreeze on Saturday morning when we get down to a low of 22°.

