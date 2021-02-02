KLBK Midday Weather February 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- If you thought the last few days were warm, wait until today and tomorrow. We’re going to see tons of sunshine this afternoon in west Texas. High pressure will once again keep things dry, something we’re all too familiar with. The wind will stay from the south at 10-15 mph today as Lubbock climbs to a high of 72°. Wednesday will be the peak of the warmth for the next seven days, There will only be a few clouds passing by, so we will call it mostly sunny. Of course it will be dry and the wind remains at 10-15 mph. Lubbock’s high temperature will jump up all the way to 77°! That is near the record high for February 3. Temperatures will drop by Thursday, but will remain above average.

