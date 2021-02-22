KLBK Midday Weather February 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The freeze is gone and we had a split weekend in terms of high temperatures from Saturday, to Sunday. Saturday saw high temperatures above average, as Lubbock made it to 64°. Sunday dropped back below average, thanks to a cool front that came through from the north. Today will see the warmer air return, with wind from the west-southwest. That wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. It will be a dry and sunny day with a high temperature of 68°. The air is going to be much warmer tomorrow. Dry conditions stick around Tuesday, with more sunshine and gusty wind to 30 mph, with a high temperature of 74°. Highs will drop back below average by Wednesday.

