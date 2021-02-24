KLBK Midday Weather February 24, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- We almost made it to 80° yesterday, a week after the high temperature in Lubbock was only 14°. What a difference a week makes. A cold front moved through the region this morning, so we will see the northerly wind and cooler air today. Skies will stay clear, we will see the wind drop to 10-15 mph with a high temperature of 58°. We will continue to plunge tomorrow as much colder air returns to west Texas. There is a small probability of an isolated rain shower, but aside from that, we will see partly sunny skies, with 15-20 mph wind and a high of only 41°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 30s. So be ready to bundle up!

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar