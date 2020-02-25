KLBK Midday Weather February 25, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be a cloudy, blustery day. A strong cold front moved in last night and will keep the wind out of the north today. That means cold and dry air will flow down into west Texas. The high temperature for Lubbock will only make it to 49°. The wind will be sustained at 20-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph, so it will feel more like the low and mid 30s today. Overnight, there will be a few clouds leftover with the cold air. We will begin Ash Wednesday with a low temperature of 21°. The rest of the day will see sunny skies, 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of only 48°. The wind will make it feel more like the low 40s. So we will see a few chilly days ahead before warmer air returns Thursday afternoon.

