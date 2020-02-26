KLBK Midday Weather February 26, 2020

Today: Cool & windy. High 47.Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 28.Tomorrow: Warming up. High 65.

Another unseasonably cold day today as high temperature will only reach the mid to upper 40s. However, it will feel a lot colder than that as northwesterly winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph. Don't forget the sunglasses though. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day.

Despite the unseasonably cool air today, things gradually improve throughout the week. By tomorrow, temperatures will rebound back into the mid 60s. Although, we'll really feel that warm air by this weekend when temperatures will soar into the 70s nearing the 80s by Sunday. However, even though it will be a beautiful weekend, it will be windy. Winds will be sustained at 25 mph both Saturday and Sunday which means that some dust will be kicked up.

The warmer air sticks around through the beginning of next week as highs will still be in the 60s and 70s. We're watching the potential for some rain by late Monday and Tuesday, however, this is still several days out so a lot can change.