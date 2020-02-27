KLBK Midday Weather February 27, 2020

Today: Abundant sunshine & breezy. High 65.Tonight: Clear, calm, & cold. Low 29.Tomorrow: Unseasonably warm & sunny. High 70.

The warmer weather is here! You'll notice a major difference in temperatures this afternoon as highs will be nearly twenty degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s this afternoon under abundant sunshine. High pressure will be the main driver for the forecast over the next few days as conditions get even warmer.

By tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, the warmest air of the season will come this weekend as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with some places seeing the 80s by Sunday. The bad news? winds will become gusty Saturday all the way through Monday sustained at 20-30 mph which means blowing dust will be a concern during this time period.

We'll continue the warm conditions through Monday before the passage of a cold front will drop highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This cold front could help to squeeze out a few showers late Monday through early Wednesday morning. While this is certainly a possibility, this is still several days out so some of the data could change. We'll be watching this closely as we round of the month of February in a defect of almost 0.20" of precipitation.