KLBK Midday Weather February 3, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The large area of high pressure is dominating the weather across the Rockies, all the way to the Canadian border and here in Texas. We saw a sunny and very warm day on Tuesday. Lubbock saw the high temperature reach 73°, which was 17° above average for February 2. Well, today is going to be even warmer. The record high for Lubbock on February 3 is 80°. Today, we’re going to see sunny skies and 10-20 mph wind. The high temperature will reach 81°, which will set a new record high. Now, tomorrow is going to be much colder. But with that said, we’ll still be just above the average of 57°. There will still be sunshine, with wind at 15-25 mph. The high temperature will get to 58°. We will still be dry out there, which is the bad news.

