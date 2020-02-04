KLBK Midday Weather February 4, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through the are very early this morning, with some showers and thunderstorms. We will feel the colder air throughout the day today. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark through early afternoon, with a reading of 30° by 5:00 pm. There will be light rain, or a rain/snow/sleet mix along the state line and in the northern counties this evening around sunset. Snow will begin to move in from west-southwest to east by midnight. There will be pockets of heavy snow off the Caprock, southeast of Lubbock. Accumulations off the Caprock will reach 4-6″, with some spots picking up 8″ of snow through 1:00 pm Wednesday. The central counties will receive 2-4″ of snow, with some pockets of 6″ possible. The northern counties will see between 1-2″ of snow on top of the sleet. Roads will be in terrible shape tomorrow morning, so please drive safe if you must go out. The snow will clear Lubbock by noon, with it leaving the eastern counties by 3:00 pm Wednesday.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!