KLBK Midday Weather February 4, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Lubbock officially set a new record high on Wednesday, making it up to 81°. The previous was 80° set back in 1934! It has been a long time since it was that warm on February 3, but we made it there in 2021. Today will be much cooler. A cold front will move through during the day today. Temperatures will not be moving much at all. We will reach 58° in the morning, before temperatures fall to the mid 50s in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be above average again. Expect to see sunny skies and light wind for once. That wind will stay at 5-10 mph through the day. It will be a fairly nice day to get the kids and pets outside. Lubbock’s high will get to 59°, above the average of 57°.

