KLBK Midday Weather February 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The weather for the month of February has been rather unsettled, at least in terms of high temperatures. We saw our first below average high temperature day on Thursday as Lubbock made it to 55°. The average for yesterday and today is 57°. We’re going to be back on the rise in terms of highs for this afternoon. Lubbock will see sunny skies and light wind for once. The high temperature will reach 59°. The wind will increase Saturday morning to 15-20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. Eventually that wind will drop to 10-15 mph in the afternoon hours. We’ll get more sunshine and dry air Saturday, with a high temperature of 58°.

