KLBK Midday Weather February 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas-The fog was back across west Texas this morning as temperatures dropped down into the low and mid 20s. Expect to see more fog tomorrow morning, as well. We have enough moisture in place to get fog, but not enough for it to rain, or snow. This afternoon will clear off and give way to mostly sunny skies. Lubbock’s high will be below average as we make it to 53°. There will actually be a brief uptick in high temperatures for west Texas on Wednesday. Expect the clouds to stay all day long, with some sun peeking through at times. Wind is going to be light tomorrow, sustained at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be 58° Wednesday afternoon.

