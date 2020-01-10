KLBK Midday Weather January 10, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Changes will be occurring later on today. Clouds will increase through the early afternoon hours. Wind is going to be at 15-20 mph out of the west. Expect to see the high temperature reach 60° in Lubbock, which is seven degrees above average. A cold front will move in from the north late this afternoon and evening. This will drop temperatures by 7:00 pm and will bring in some rain showers after 7:00 pm as well. Those showers will mix with some light snow between 10:00 pm and midnight. There will be no accumulation in our area, with the exception being the northwest counties where there could be a dusting on grassy surfaces. We’ll drop down to 24° by tomorrow morning. Saturday afternoon is going to be sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Lubbock.

