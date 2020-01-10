KLBK Midday Weather January 10, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Changes will be occurring later on today. Clouds will increase through the early afternoon hours. Wind is going to be at 15-20 mph out of the west. Expect to see the high temperature reach 60° in Lubbock, which is seven degrees above average. A cold front will move in from the north late this afternoon and evening. This will drop temperatures by 7:00 pm and will bring in some rain showers after 7:00 pm as well. Those showers will mix with some light snow between 10:00 pm and midnight. There will be no accumulation in our area, with the exception being the northwest counties where there could be a dusting on grassy surfaces. We’ll drop down to 24° by tomorrow morning. Saturday afternoon is going to be sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Lubbock.

Follow along on TwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar