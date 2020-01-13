KLBK Midday Weather January 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to feel more like a spring day, rather than a winter one. Wind is going to be the big issue this afternoon. It will be from the south-southwest at 20-25 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. The air will be very dry, so there is a high fire risk again this afternoon. That wind direction is going to bring in very warm air. Lubbock will see sunny skies with the high temperature reaching 70°. There will be more warm air in the region on Tuesday, as well. Expect to see sunny skies, with wind at 10-15 mph from the southwest. The high in Lubbock will get to 71°.

