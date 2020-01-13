Breaking News
State regulators shut down Lubbock nightclub for 90 days after deadly shooting

KLBK Midday Weather January 13, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to feel more like a spring day, rather than a winter one. Wind is going to be the big issue this afternoon. It will be from the south-southwest at 20-25 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. The air will be very dry, so there is a high fire risk again this afternoon. That wind direction is going to bring in very warm air. Lubbock will see sunny skies with the high temperature reaching 70°. There will be more warm air in the region on Tuesday, as well. Expect to see sunny skies, with wind at 10-15 mph from the southwest. The high in Lubbock will get to 71°.

Follow along on TwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar