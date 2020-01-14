KLBK Midday Weather January 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Not much will change today from what we saw on Monday. The only difference will be lighter wind. Sustained wind this afternoon will be at 10-15 mph from the southwest. That will pump in warm air, with Lubbock making it up to a high temperature of 72°. Skies today will be sunny. Clouds will increase tonight, which will hold low temperatures into the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will see more clouds than sunshine, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 65° which is still above average again.

