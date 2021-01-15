KLBK Midday Weather January 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- High temperatures going into the 50s yesterday, but for Lubbock, it was just below average as we got to 53°. The average high for Lubbock on January 14 is 54°. Highs were above average off the Caprock on Thursday. Today is going to be only slightly cooler. Expect to see more sunshine and more gusty wind. The wind is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph at times. The air will be dry, so the fire danger is elevated all day long. The high temperature is going to be 50°. The average high for today is 54°. Heading into the weekend, we will see dry weather tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday, with light wind. We’re actually going to see the high temperature right on the average for January 16, as Lubbock will get to 54° for the high.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!