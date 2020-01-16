KLBK Midday Weather January 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today will be an interesting day. We will see temperatures hovering in the mid and upper 30s for most of the afternoon. That means, when rain starts to fall around lunch time, it will be cold rain showers. Temperatures will remain above freezing this afternoon, so there will not be any wintry precipitation. There will be a small window from 10:00 pm-midnight, where there will be light freezing rain for Lubbock and areas north. There will not be significant accumulation, just some slick spots on elevated surfaces. After midnight, temperatures will actually increase from near freezing, to the upper 30s by 9:00 am. Therefore, there will be no ice, or wintry weather for the morning commute. With that said, keep in mind that wet roads will still be slick. So drive safe tomorrow morning.

