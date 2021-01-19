KLBK Midday Weather January 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front that moved through the area on Monday had a delay to the actual cool air arriving. It finally caught up with us in the evening hours yesterday. The wind definitely arrived and it will stick around through the evening hours today. Expect to see sustained wind at 15-20 mph through 5:00 pm. Gusts today will not be as high as yesterday, but will still get to 30 mph at tines. Lubbock will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with a high temperature of 45°. We got to 58° on Monday, which was the first above average day in the last ten! Today will be back below the average high of 54°. The high temperature roller coaster will be on the up swing for Wednesday. It will be cloudy, with 10-15 mph wind and a high getting to 52°. So we will remain below average tomorrow, too.

