KLBK Midday Weather January 21, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- We started to see warmer air filter into west Texas on Wednesday thanks to the sunshine that got through the clouds in the afternoon. A low pressure system is working its way near the region, but just to the south. There will be moisture in the air today, but for 95% of us, that moisture will be in the form of clouds. The extreme southeast counties, i.e. Scurry County, will see light rain at times today. The rest of us will be dry. Lubbock will see cloudy skies give way to a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, with a high of 66°. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine, with a few clouds mixed in the sky. A cold front comes through tonight, dropping highs on Friday, but we will still be above average. Lubbock will get to a high of 55° with light wind.

