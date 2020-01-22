KLBK Midday Weather January 22, 2020

Today: AM fog, PM clearing. Breezy. High 60.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 55.

Morning fog will break by this afternoon as winds pick up out of the southwest sustained at 15-25 mph. As the fog begins to clear, it will leave behind a mix of sun and clouds later today. Sunny and breezy southwesterly winds will help for temperatures to climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures return to average by tomorrow as our next front pushes through.

Unfortunately, this front will not bring any rain into the region, just cooler air and breezy conditions. Winds once again tomorrow will be sustained at 15-20 mph but this time out of the north. Even though we'll have average temperatres tomorrow, highs will quickly warm back up into the 60s by Friday ahead of almost 70 degree temperatures by next week.

We'll remain dry over the next several days, but we're watching our next chance for some precipitation on Tuesday. Not quite likely just yet, however, we're going to keep a close eye on it.