KLBK Midday Weather January 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front which moved through this morning will shift that wind to the north and really make it blustery today. Sustained wind will be at 25-30 mph, especially early in the afternoon. Gusts will get to 45 mph at times. The wind will gradually drop to 10 mph by 9:00 pm. Otherwise, we will get a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon, with a high temperature of only 48°. Overnight, the clouds will clear and the wind will be less than 10 mph. That means we will get a cold start to the day on Wednesday. The low is going to be 26°. The wind will shift back to the southwest by the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine, with a high reaching 56°. Wind will be light in the afternoon.
