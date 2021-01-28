KLBK Midday Weather January 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was great to see rain in the area on Sunday night. Lubbock is now up to an inch of precipitation in the month and year. That is good news, but we need to see more rain persistently. Unfortunately, the dry weather is the one that has been persistent here in west Texas. Today will be another dry one with more clouds than sunshine. The wind is going to be at 10-15 mph. Those clouds will hold the high temperature at 51°. We’re going to see more clouds than sunshine again on Friday with the wind staying at 10-15 mph. However, we will have a warmer air mass in place. That will help the high temperature make it up to 64°. Friday will be yet another dry day across the region.

