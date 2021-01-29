KLBK Midday Weather January 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cloud cover we saw on Thursday will continue today. The only difference will be the warmer air mass in place for today. We started out with temperatures above freezing for most locations, except the western counties. This afternoon will stay cloudy, with 10-15 mph wind from the southwest and a high of 61°. Saturday’s story is going to be the wind. We will see it increase to 30-35 mph in the morning and gust to 55 mph at times through early afternoon. After 1:00 pm, we will see the sustained wind drop to 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will see blowing dust and dirt, with a high temperature of 62°.

