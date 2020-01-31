KLBK Midday Weather January 31, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cloudy skies and cold air will begin to exit the region this afternoon. Wind is going to increase to 10-15 mph from the north. Even though the wind is out of the north, we will see the high temperature make it to 53°. That is below average for today, as we should be at 56°. The air will also be dry today, as the wind flow is coming out of the north; there is no moisture source available. Overnight, skies will clear and wind will drop to 5-10 mph. That means it will be cold. The low Saturday morning will be 28°. Tomorrow afternoon is going to be sunny and breezy with the high temperature making it up to 69°. Enjoy the weekend!
