KLBK Midday Weather January 4, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The new year started off with a cool day on Friday with highs only in the upper 40s. We warmed up over the weekend with above average highs for Lubbock. That warmth will continue today with more sunshine and more dry air. The dry conditions we saw for more than half of 2020 will continue, it seems, well into 2021. This afternoon will be sunny, with northwest wind at 10-15 mph and a high of 63°. Tomorrow will begin with clear skies and a low of 30°. Tuesday afternoon is going to see mostly sunny skies, with 15-20 mph wind and a high climbing up to 61°.

