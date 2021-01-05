KLBK Midday Weather January 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cool weather of 2021 did not last too long. In fact, it stayed with us for only one day…at least for now. Before we get another Arctic blast, we have to talk about warm air for this afternoon. The wind will be the biggest problem today, as it will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. As dry as it has been in west Texas for the last seven months, keep in mind that fires will spread very fast if they are started today. Be safe around open flames. We’re going to see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 65°. Tomorrow will see temperatures drop by more than ten degrees. Our first cold front this week will move in and shift the wind to the north. That will help the high fall down to 54° in Lubbock, with 20-25 mph wind. That wind will gust to 40 mph at times.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!