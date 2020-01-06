KLBK Midday Weather January 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dry weather has been settling in west Texas since early December. We ended 2019 with a surplus of precipitation in Lubbock. However, the end of the year and now in 2020, dry weather has won out. We’re going to see the drought getting worse, too. Keep in mind that as wind increases this afternoon, fire dangers will increase as well. Today is going to be sunny and not as warm as what we saw over the weekend. Lubbock will see a high of 59°. Tomorrow will see much of the same, with less wind. Wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph. Lubbock will be sunny and dry with a high of 58°.

