KLBK Midday Weather January 7, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- The strong wind we saw on Wednesday is long gone! Thankfully we will be looking at 5-10 mph wind this afternoon. It will actually be a pretty nice day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Lubbock will see sunny skies today, with a high reaching 55°. The average high for today is 53°. So we’re looking at highs only a few degrees above where we should be. It is going to be another cold night with clear skies and light wind. We’ll start off Friday with a low of 25°. Friday afternoon is looking to be mostly sunny and dry. The wind will remain at 5-10 mph, so that is nice to see. It will be colder on Friday, with a high temperature of only 48°. So be sure to bundle up all day long, even with the sun and light wind.

