KLBK Midday Weather January 8, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Expect the fire danger to be very high once again this afternoon. There is going to be very dry air in west Texas today. That, along with strong wind, will help to spread wild fires very quickly. Wind is going to be sustained at 20-25 mph from the south-southwest. That wind direction is the reason we will see dry air today. Lubbock can expect to see sunny skies, with a high temperature of 63°. There will be a few more clouds moving through tomorrow, but the clouds won’t block the sunshine. It will be mostly sunny and breezy on Thursday, with a high of 67°.

