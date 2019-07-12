KLBK Midday Weather July 12, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure is still in control of the weather across west Texas. That means that we will see sunny skies and dry air out there for this Friday. We are going to see the high temperature stay below average today, much like yesterday. So Lubbock will make it to a high of 92°. Saturday is looking to see sunny skies and more dry air. High pressure will be dominating as we move into next week. There will be no weather issues over the weekend with wind at 5-10 mph. The high on Saturday is going to reach 91°.

