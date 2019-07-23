KLBK Midday Weather July 23, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny, cool, and comfortable. High 83.Tonight: Clear, calm, and cool. Low 60.Tomorrow: Unseasonably cool. High 86.

The cold front that pushed through yesterday will continue to bring in cooler air this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 80s in many spots with abundant sunshine. Today will be a great day to spend outdoors, not only because it won't be that hot, but also barbecue the winds will be pretty light sustained out of the east from 5-10 mph. We'll keep the clear and cool conditions this evening with lows dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s, though this cooler weather won't last for long.

High pressure begins to strengthen tomorrow allowing for temperatures to rise into the mid 80s and then eventually rebounding back into the mid to upper 90s by the weekend. Along with the warm up, the chances for precipitation will be next to nothing.

Changes look to come once again next week as another cold front slides through dropping temperatures and bringing back the potential for a few isolated to scattered showers.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

