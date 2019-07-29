KLBK Midday Weather July 29, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was nice to see some rain showers moving across the region this morning. The heaviest rain was along the state line and specifically in Lea County, New Mexico and Gaines County. Lubbock did not see measurable rain at the airport, but west and southwest portions of the county did get some rain. The rest of the day is going to see mostly sunny skies, with a high reaching 92°. Tomorrow will be looking at more sunshine and dry air. That is going to help to bring in much warmer air as well. Expect to see the high temperature make it to 94°.

