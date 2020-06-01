KLBK Midday Weather June 1, 2020

Today: A few isolated showers otherwise cloudy. High 83.Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 63.Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine. Hot! High 87.

Happy first day of June! Today marks the first day of meteorological summer and the first day of hurricane season.

May was certainly a wild month with a max high temperature of 101° on May 1st and some severe weather towards the middle of the month. While we we're as active as last May, we still picked up 2.06" of rainfall. Unfortunately, we end the month in a deficit of precipitation of 0.24".

A few rain chances are possible to start off June, but widespread rain isn't likely. Some isolated showers and rumbles of thunder are possible to the southeast this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected. Another round of rain is possible tomorrow PM, this time to the NW and W. However, after tomorrow, things turn dry and a strong ridge of high pressure begins to build.

High temperatures later this week will max out in the upper 90s and triple-digits, looking to continue to next week. Today will be the only comfortable day as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.