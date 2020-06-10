KLBK Midday Weather June 10, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The ridge of high pressure is still in control today across west Texas. The cold front which moved in yesterday morning will keep highs below average today. This ridge of high pressure that is in place will force and rain-making systems to move around west Texas and progress across the Plains states and into the mid west. Expect sunny skies today, with wind only sustained at 5-10 mph. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 86°. The average high for June 10 is 90°. Tomorrow will see warmer air, with high pressure still controlling the weather. So it will be sunny and dry again out there. We will see highs climbing up above the average, after a few days below average. The high temperature for Lubbock will be reaching 92°. Wind will increase to 10-15 mph.
