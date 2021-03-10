KLBK Midday Weather March 10, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- High temperatures climbed more than ten degrees above average on Tuesday, with Lubbock reaching a high of 76°. The wind was the big problem, as we saw gusts to 35 mph at times. We’re going to see more wind today, along with very warm air. The wind will be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph this afternoon. We will see blowing dust and dirt in the air, so keep that in mind. It will not be a great day to be outside. The high will reach 81° in Lubbock, with sunny skies and very dry air. Tomorrow will still be warm, but we will get less wind. Sustained wind will be at 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with more dry air and a high temperature of 78°.

