KLBK Midday Weather March 11, 2020

Today: Sun & clouds. Slight chance. High 77.Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54.Tomorrow: Warm & windy. Rain late. High 80.

Yesterday was a phenonmenal day with highs in the upper 70s & lower 80s, and there's more days like this in store! This morning we're waking up to some dense fog to the south of the Hub City which is reducing visbility to less than a quarter mile. As of 7 AM, a dense fog advisory is not in place, but you still want to leave with extra time and drive with caution. Otherwise, we're waking up to mild conditions this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Everyone will feel the warmth this afternoon as high temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s. Things turn even warmer by tomorrow as temperatures rise to the lower 80s. Unfortunately, this warmer weather won't last for long as big changes come by Thursday evening.

Isolated showers will begin to develop by Thursday evening ahead of a cold front that is expected to push through by Friday. Rain will become more scattered in nature by Friday morning lasting throughout the afternoon and evening with some thunderstorms embedded within this activity. A few of these storms could be on the strong side as the southeastern South Plains is in a marginal risk for severe weather. This activity will clear out by Saturday morning but more rain is possible Sunday through Tuesday.

This cold front that is expected to come on Friday will also bring much cooler air into the region. Temperatures will fall thirty degrees from Thursday into Friday as highs will only get into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Don't worry though, this colder air is just a small bump in the road. Temperatures by Saturday will rebound back in the lower 70s.