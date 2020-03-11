KLBK Midday Weather March 11, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Clouds will be more evident today than what we saw on Tuesday. The only moisture that is going to be noted today will be in the form of clouds. The surface will remain dry, with calm wind. We’ll get increasing clouds through the afternoon and evening hours from west to east. Lubbock can expect 5-10 mph wind, with a high temperature of 74°. Overnight will generally be cloudy and warm. The low temperature will only drop down to 54° tomorrow morning. That will open the door to very warm air on Thursday afternoon. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with increasing wind. That wind will be sustained at 10-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph at times. Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 80°.
