KLBK Midday Weather March 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Warm air continues today. There will be more clouds than sun, with cloudy skies increasing by the afternoon. There is plenty of moisture in the air and that will lead to a few storms later this evening. During the day, the wind will be at 15-20 mph, with some gusts to 30 mph at times. Lubbock will see the high reach 74°. Storms will cover 20% of us, generally east and northeast of Lubbock. Some storms will have 1-1 1/2" size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. The timing will be from 7:00 pm-midnight. So the storms will be out of the I-27 corridor just after midnight. Saturday will see the storms exiting the region early in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with wind at 25-30 mph and it will be dry in the afternoon. Lubbock's high will reach 70°.

