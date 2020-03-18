KLBK Midday Weather March 18, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’ll see two phases of weather throughout this Wednesday. The first will be the calm before the storm. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind this afternoon. Lubbock is going to see a high temperature of 73°. The second phase will be more severe weather. The warmth expected in west Texas this afternoon will help to create instability. That, associated with an approaching low pressure system and dry line, will lead to more severe thunderstorms. The timing on the storms will be from 4:00 pm-midnight. We’ll see some large hail, up to golf ball size with any storm and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The storms will race to the east late tonight. Thursday is going to be much calmer…expect for the very strong west Texas wind. Wind is going to be sustained at 25-30 mph, with gusts reaching 50 mph at times. The high in Lubbock will get to 69°.

