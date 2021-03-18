KLBK Midday Weather March 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another day when west Texas really looked like Mars. We had a lot of blowing dust and dirt in the air which gave that brown hue to the sky. It was sunny, but much colder thanks to a morning cold front. Today will still see highs below average. However, it won’t be as chilly as Wednesday. Expect to see sustained wind at 10-15 mph, with sunny skies and more dry air. The high will make it to 63°. Friday will actually see the wind stay at 5-10 mph all day long. It will be a welcome break from the strong wind this week. Lubbock will see sunny skies and more dry air, with a high temperature of 62°.

