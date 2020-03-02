KLBK Midday Weather March 2, 2020

Today: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High 68.Tonight: Clear & mild. Low 40.Tomorrow: Scattered rain. Much cooler. High 56.

As we enter the second day of Meteorological Spring, things are becoming more active. As of 7 AM a cold front is currently stalled across the South Plains bringing a wide range in temperatures. Our northern counties are feeling the colder air with temperatures in the lower 30s, while our southern counties are still mild with temperatures in the 50s. This cold front will slowly inch south throughout the day today giving much of the area with highs in the 60s but our extreme southern counties seeing highs in the mid 70s. We'll get a brief shot of cooler air by Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s before things warm up once again.

More changes come Tuesday and Wednesday in the form of precipitation. Scattered rain showers will develop early Tuesday morning in our southern counties before spreading north throughout the day. This will be the first round of showers. The second round will come late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. This second round will be more widespread, and last all throughout the day on Wednesday with most of the activity clearing out Wednesday evening. We'll get a long two days of rainfall that will amount to almost 3" down to the south with Lubbock and the central South Plains receiving 1"-1.5" with locally higher amounts. With this large amount of rain we will be concerned about some localized flooding.

Look ahead to the rest of the week we will dry out by Thursday with highs rebounding back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.