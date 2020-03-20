KLBK Midday Weather March 20, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is the first day of spring and it is going to be a lot colder. So we rounded out the season of winter with warmer air, as highs were near average. However, a strong cold front moved through the area this morning. That shifted the wind to the northerly direction. It will stay out of the northeast through the day today. It will finally drop down to 10-15 mph in the afternoon hours. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 53°. Overnight, expect to see increasing clouds. However, it will still be very cold. We will get a freeze for most locations, including Lubbock. The low will drop down to 32°. The sky will be cloudy on Saturday, with light wind and a high temperature only reaching 48°.

