KLBK Midday Weather March 24, 2021

Lubbock, Texas- Nothing says spring in west Texas like gusty wind, cool air and…snow? Well, there is a window where Parmer and perhaps Castro Counties will see light snow this afternoon and evening. A strong cold front is really sending in a much cooler air mass today. Temperatures will be low enough that light snow, with up to an inch of accumulation, will fall across the far northwest counties. The rest of us will see spotty showers this afternoon and evening. Lubbock will only make it to a high temperature of 55°. Tomorrow will see the wind relax to 10-15 mph. It will be a warmer day, but highs will still remain below average. It will be sunny and dry, with a high reaching 67°.

